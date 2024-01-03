Long COVID Is a Double Curse in Low-Income Nations–Here’s Why

(Nature) – Evidence so far suggests that the prevalence of long COVID in [low- and middle-income countries] could be similar to that of wealthier countries — although, in both settings, the numbers vary a lot. One review found that between 8% and 41% of people who had a SARS-CoV-2 infection but weren’t hospitalized had symptoms. But a dearth of research on the condition in less-wealthy countries creates a double curse. An absence of information about prevalence and risk factors leaves advocates hamstrung: few physicians acknowledge that long COVID exists. The lack of data also hampers efforts to search for the mechanisms of the condition and tailor treatments. (Read More)