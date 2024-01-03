Long COVID Is a Double Curse in Low-Income Nations–Here’s Why

January 3, 2024

Digitally enhanced image of a coronavirus

(Nature) – Evidence so far suggests that the prevalence of long COVID in [low- and middle-income countries] could be similar to that of wealthier countries — although, in both settings, the numbers vary a lot. One review found that between 8% and 41% of people who had a SARS-CoV-2 infection but weren’t hospitalized had symptoms. But a dearth of research on the condition in less-wealthy countries creates a double curse. An absence of information about prevalence and risk factors leaves advocates hamstrung: few physicians acknowledge that long COVID exists. The lack of data also hampers efforts to search for the mechanisms of the condition and tailor treatments. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Covid-19, Global Bioethics, highlights, Neuroethics, News, Public Health

Ad