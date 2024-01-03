Tom Scocca: Unraveling My Medical Mystery

January 3, 2024

a model of the regions of the brain

(New York Magazine) – It was my bad luck, the attending doctor said at my bedside, to be an interesting case. Our meetings had a tone of rueful amusement. Yes, I was in pain and reeking from infrequent showering, but we could talk about the unresolved mystery and its submysteries with a certain detachment. My oxygen levels were behaving themselves. No one knew where that problem had gone, nor why my voice had suddenly gone faint and reedy. (Read More)

