Baby Monitor Videos Yield Evidence for Long-Suspected Link Between Seizures and Unexplained Toddler Deaths

(STAT News) – Hayden’s death is part of a pattern, described in a study published Thursday in the journal Neurology. In a registry of some 300 such cases, New York University researchers were able to find seven in which there was footage of the death, whether from baby monitors or “nanny cams” or security systems. In five of the recordings, including Hayden’s, experts saw motion that looked distinctly like some kind of convulsion. In the sixth, many thought they detected that same sort of movement, but weren’t all in agreement. The seventh was too grainy to tell.

The sample size is tiny, but the conclusions striking: video evidence supporting a long-suspected link between seizures and sudden death in young children. (Read More)