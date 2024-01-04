Scoop: AI Prescription Assistant Nabs Backing from Mayo Clinic, Eli Lilly

January 4, 2024

(Axios) – A startup that created a voice-based AI app to manage insulin and other prescriptions is launching Thursday with backing from powerhouses including Mayo Clinic and Eli Lilly. Driving the news: Palo Alto, Californiabased UpDoc is among a growing list of companies jumping into the AI-enabled device space. Company officials told Axios first they plan to launch the “remote patient intervention” tool later this year at UCSF Health and Stanford. (Read More)

