Flooding at Boston Hospital Disrupts IVF Services for 200 Patients, Leaving Some Devastated

Flooding from a burst water main at Boston's Brigham and Women's Hospital has disrupted services for about 200 patients seeking to have children through in vitro fertilization, leaving some of them devastated. Alexis Goulette, who runs a private IVF support group on Facebook, said Wednesday that a lot of the women had been informed of cancellations by voicemail and hadn't been offered emotional support or been given explanations for alternative timelines or cost reimbursements.