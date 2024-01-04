After Loved Ones’ Long-Awaited Organ Transplants, Caregivers Often Find Challenges Are Just Beginning

(STAT News) – “Transplantation is not the end story. You don’t stop what you do as caregiver or care partners the day after a transplant,” said Copperman, who serves as vice president of the nonprofit Transplant Recipients International Organization. “It is a lifelong journey.”

For Copperman, as for thousands of other caregivers, it is a lonely journey, too, marked by a profound lack of support for the people helping loved ones through the long process of recovering and adjusting to the complexities of managing post-transplant health. (Read More)