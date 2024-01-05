They Had PTSD. A Psychedelic Called Ibogaine Helped Them Get Better

(Wired) – Derived from the root bark of the African iboga shrub, ibogaine has been used for centuries by the Pygmy tribes in Central Africa in spiritual and healing ceremonies. It is illegal in the US and many other places.

Hudak was one of 30 special operations veterans with traumatic brain injuries and severe psychiatric symptoms who took an oral dose of the drug. After treatment with ibogaine, they experienced an average reduction of 88 percent in PTSD symptoms, 87 percent in depression symptoms, and 81 percent in anxiety symptoms. The effects lasted for at least a month, when the study period ended. The results are published today in the journal Nature Medicine. (Read More)