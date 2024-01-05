Researchers Team Up with Mental Health Influencers to Reach Young People Online

(NPR) – In 2023, public health researchers at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health launched a research project with a cohort of TikTok influencers, including Speer. The idea was to provide training to mental health creators, in hopes that they would spread evidence-based information about topics like the mind-body connection, inter-generational trauma, and mental health inequities – in their own relatable styles, of course.

Amanda Yarnell, senior director of the Center for Health Communication at the Chan School, who led the study, says influencers are important media gatekeepers. "They have an audience that trusts them, watches them, listens to them, and we want to equip them to communicate health information effectively and accurately," she says.