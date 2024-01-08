Supreme Court to Rule on Emergency Abortions
January 8, 2024
(Wall Street Journal) – The Supreme Court said Friday [January 5] it would hear Idaho’s challenge to federal regulations requiring that Medicare-funded hospitals provide abortions when necessary to stabilize a patient during a medical emergency, and allowed the state to enforce its stricter rule allowing abortions only to prevent a woman’s death. Oral arguments in the case are expected in April, with a decision likely before July. (Read More)