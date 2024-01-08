Harvard’s Robotic Exoskeleton Can Improve Walking, Decrease Falls in People with Parkinson’s

(TechCrunch) – In the case of people with Parkinson’s disease, “freezing” is a frequent issue that impacts the ability to walk, while increasing the likelihood of falls. The symptom causes people to lose their footing while walking, shortening steps before stopping altogether. There have been a number of attempts to tackle the issue, from medication to physical therapy to surgery, but existing solutions are limited in their efficacy. New research from a joint team from Harvard and Boston University, published in Nature Medicine, demonstrates how soft robotic exoskeletons can address the issue. (Read More)