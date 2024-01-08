These AI-Powered Apps Can Hear the Cause of a Cough

(MIT Technology Review) – This week I came across a paper that uses AI in a way that I hadn’t heard of before. Researchers developed a smartphone app that can distinguish tuberculosis from other diseases by the sound of the patient’s cough.

The method isn’t foolproof. The app failed to detect TB in about 30% of people who actually had the disease. But it’s simpler and vastly cheaper than collecting phlegm to look for the bacterium that causes the disease, the gold-standard method for diagnosing TB. So it could prove especially useful in low-income countries as a screening tool, helping to catch cases and interrupting transmission. (Read More)