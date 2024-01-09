A Discovery in the Muscles of Long COVID Patients May Explain Exercise Troubles
January 9, 2024
(NPR) – By taking biopsies from long COVID patients before and after exercising, scientists in the Netherlands constructed a startling picture of widespread abnormalities in muscle tissue that may explain this severe reaction to physical activity. Among the most striking findings were clear signs that the cellular power plants, the mitochondria, are compromised and the tissue starved for energy. (Read More)