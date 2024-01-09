In Texas, Use of AI in Government Comes Under Scrutiny
January 9, 2024
(Undark) – Larry is one example of the ways artificial intelligence has been used by state agencies. Adaptation of the technology in state government has grown in recent years. But that acceleration has also sparked fears of unintended consequences like bias, loss of privacy, or losing control of the technology. This year, the Legislature committed to taking a more active role in monitoring how the state is using AI. (Read More)