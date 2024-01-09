I’m a Doctor. You Shouldn’t Always Trust Us.

(The Free Press) – When Casey Means’ mother was diagnosed in 2021 with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, she and her brother Calley were suddenly given a front-row seat to the American healthcare system. It was a world they already knew well professionally—Casey is a Stanford-trained physician, and Calley is a former consultant for the food and pharmaceutical industries; both have gone on to found separate health companies. Now, as they watched their beloved mother navigate doctor checklists and medical recommendations, they realized just how broken our healthcare system has become—reliant on sick people needing treatment rather than helping patients truly feel well.

In their new book, Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health, Casey writes that the rates of most chronic conditions “are going up at the exact time we are spending trillions of dollars to ‘treat them.’?” Here, in an excerpt from the book, Casey explains why she and her brother believe that American medicine no longer has our best interests at heart. (Read More)