Patients Are Hurt by Diagnostic Errors More Often Than You Think

January 9, 2024

saline bag hanging from rack

(Axios) – Hospitalized patients who died or were transferred to the ICU during their stay experienced a diagnostic error nearly a quarter of the time — and in most cases the error caused harm, according to a new study that’s prompting calls to rethink how health systems keep patients safe. Why it matters: Hospitals can be risky places for patients, and the new study sheds light on how commonly human error in medicine harms and even kills patients. (Read More)

