Chemists Warn Bottled Water 100 Times Worse for Plastic Than Thought

(Newsweek) – Using a technique called Raman scattering microscopy—which can detect particles down to the size of a COVID virus—the team were able to measure an average of 240,000 particles of plastic in each liter of bottled water, 90 percent of which were nanoplastics. This is 10 to 100 times larger than previous estimates. These plastics likely originate from the bottle material, filters used to “purify” the water, and the source water itself. (Read More)