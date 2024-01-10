More Adults Sought Help for ADHD During Pandemic, Contributing to Drug Shortages
January 10, 2024
(Associated Press) – Prescriptions for ADHD treatments surged among adults during the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to fuel lingering shortages that frustrate parents and doctors. New prescriptions for stimulants used to treat the condition jumped for young adults and women during a two-year window after the pandemic hit in March 2020, according to a study published Wednesday in JAMA Psychiatry. (Read More)