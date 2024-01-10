Deploying High-Performance, Energy-Efficient AI

(MIT Technology Review) – Although AI is by no means a new technology there have been massive and rapid investments in it and large language models. However, the high-performance computing that powers these rapidly growing AI tools — and enables record automation and operational efficiency — also consumes a staggering amount of energy. With the proliferation of AI comes the responsibility to deploy that AI responsibly and with an eye to sustainability during hardware and software R&D as well as within data centers. (Read More)