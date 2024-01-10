YouTube Will Now Direct You to the Right First-Aid Videos During an Emergency
January 10, 2024
(The Verge) – Before performing any first-aid, the American Red Cross instructs calling 911 and alerting emergency services immediately — many health conditions are time-sensitive. After that, one can turn to YouTube for instructions on how to perform first-aid before medical help arrives. Such basic first-aid, if administered properly, can often prevent further harm to or help stabilize a patient before an ambulance arrives. (Read More)