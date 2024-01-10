‘Gas-Station Heroin’ Sold as Dietary Supplement Alarms Health Officials
(New York Times) – Neptune’s Fix features an ingredient called tianeptine — popularly known as gas-station heroin. Often sold as a dietary supplement and promoted by retailers as a mood booster and focus aid, tianeptine is among a growing, unregulated class of potentially addictive products available in gas stations, convenience stores and smoke shops and across the internet. They typically include synthetic pharmaceuticals and plant-derived substances. (Read More)