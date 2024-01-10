Nearly 1 in 10 Teens Globally Have Used ‘Budget Ozempic’ Laxatives and Other Risky Weight Loss Products, Per Study

January 10, 2024

(STAT News) – New weight loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy have garnered a lot of attention in the past year, but they aren’t always easy to get, especially for young people. Instead, teens surfing TikTok often see other options that don’t even require a doctor’s note. Berberine, for example, is a supplement that has been referred to online as “nature’s Ozempic.” Then there’s what some influencers call “budget Ozempic” — laxatives.

Nearly 1 in 10 adolescents around the globe have used non-prescription weight loss products like these already in their lifetime, according to new research published Wednesday in JAMA Network Open. (Read More)

