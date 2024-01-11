Ohio Woman Who Miscarried at Home Won’t Be Charged with Corpse Abuse, Grand Jury Decides

(ABC News) – An Ohio woman facing a criminal charge for her handling of a home miscarriage will not be charged, a grand jury decided Thursday.

The Trumbull County prosecutor’s office said grand jurors declined to return an indictment for abuse of a corpse against Brittany Watts, 34, of Warren, resolving a case that sparked national attention for its implications for pregnant women as states across the country hash out new laws governing reproductive health care access in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned. (Read More)