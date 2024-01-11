GLP-1 Drugs Not Linked to Suicidal Thoughts in FDA’s Early Review

(STAT News) – A preliminary evaluation by the Food and Drug Administration did not find evidence that GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy cause suicidal thoughts or actions.

The regulator has been reviewing reports of patients experiencing suicidal ideations while using this class of diabetes and obesity treatments, but because there was limited information provided and because other factors could be influencing the suicidal thoughts, the FDA determined that there was no clear link to the drugs, it said in a post Thursday. A review of trials and studies conducted on the medications also didn’t find a link to suicidal thoughts and actions. (Read More)