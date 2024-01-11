Blood Tests Can Help Diagnose Alzheimer’s–If They’re Accurate Enough. Not All Are

(NPR) – A new generation of blood tests is poised to change the way doctors determine whether patients with memory loss also have Alzheimer’s disease. The tests detect substances in the blood that indicate the presence of sticky amyloid plaques in the brain — a hallmark of Alzheimer’s. So these tests have the potential to replace current diagnostic procedures, like costly PET scans and uncomfortable spinal taps.

Blood tests also promise to provide doctors with a quick way to identify patients who could benefit from new drugs that remove amyloid from the brain. But the accuracy of the tests still varies widely. (Read More)