Patient’s Social Needs Often Get Lost in Health Records. Generative AI Could Help
January 11, 2024
(STAT News) – Generative AI's earliest applications in medicine have largely focused on curing not patients, but the plague of productivity physicians lose to digital documentation. Now, research suggests a way that large language models like ChatGPT could benefit both patients and providers: by automatically extracting a patient's social needs from reams of text in their clinical records.