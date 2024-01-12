Amazon’s Cashierless Chackout Is Coming to Hospitals

(CNBC) – Amazon is pitching its cashierless checkout technology to hospitals and other health-care facilities.

The company on Thursday said the latest version of its Just Walk Out system lets health-care employees pay for items at on-site cafes using their work badge. Hospital visitors will also be able to shop at JWO-enabled stores using credit cards and debit cards, as well as mobile wallets. It’s rolling out the tech at St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital in Savannah, Georgia, Amazon said in a blog post. (Read More)