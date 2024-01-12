Machine Forgetting: How Difficult It Is to Get AI to Forget

(Axios) – Users want answers from artificial intelligence, but as the technology moves into daily life and raises legal and ethical concerns, sometimes they want AI to forget things, too. Researchers are working on ways to make that possible — and finding machine unlearning is a puzzling problem.

Why it matters: Copyright laws and privacy regulations that give people the “right to be forgotten,” along with concerns about AI that is biased or generates toxic outputs, are driving interest in techniques that can remove traces of data from algorithms without interfering with the model’s performance. (Read More)