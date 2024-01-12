Will a Full-Body MRI Scan Help You Or Hurt You?

(The New Yorker) – Crownholm is an unusual patient. He is wealthy enough to afford, and eager to use, a wide variety of optional care; he’s drawn to experimental technologies, whether or not doctors recommend them. He also had a dangerous tumor at a key stage: large enough to appear clearly in a full-body scan, but small enough to be asymptomatic and removable. In all of these ways, he was an ideal patient for Prenuvo. The company ultimately recruited him to appear in a promotional video, and he became a kind of MRI evangelist.

After Crownholm’s diagnosis, he sent around a dozen friends and family members to get scanned. None had a dramatic experience like his. (Read More)