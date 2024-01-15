In Partial Reversal, Texas Medicaid Greenlights First Step in Gene Therapy for Afghan Refugees’ Infant Son

(STAT News) – The Pashai family of Dallas on Thursday got some good news, but not exactly the news they had spent the last month praying for. The Texas Medicaid program, after denying coverage for an initial consult to begin experimental gene therapy that could save the life of their infant son, Sufyan, now says it will cover the costs for him to be assessed in person by doctors there.

“It’s a victory but it’s a small victory,” said Maria Kefalas, a patient advocate with the Calliope Joy Foundation, which has been mobilizing support for the Pashais. “It opens the door, but at this point they’re giving only the bare minimum.”

The reversal was announced just days after STAT published a story describing the Afghan refugee family’s situation. (Read More)