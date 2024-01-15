Google AI Has Better Bedside Manner Than Human Doctors–And Makes Better Diagnoses

(Nature) – An artificial intelligence (AI) system trained to conduct medical interviews matched or even surpassed human doctors’ performance at conversing with simulated patients and listing possible diagnoses on the basis of the patients’ medical history.

The chatbot, which is based on a large language model (LLM) developed by Google, was more accurate than board-certified primary-care physicians in diagnosing respiratory and cardiovascular conditions, among others. Compared with human doctors, it managed to acquire a similar amount of information during medical interviews and ranked higher on empathy. (Read More)