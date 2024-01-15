The Lobby Group That Owns the Conversation Around Assisted Deaths

(The Walrus) – Dying with Dignity Canada isn’t just a charity; it’s also the country’s biggest pro-MAID lobby group. Theoretically, lobby groups are meant to allow for the interests of all stakeholders to be represented to the government. But when a lobby group is so well funded that it wields disproportionate power over a debate, the voices of less powerful parties can be neglected. Some critics believe public conversations around MAID are skewed in Dying with Dignity Canada’s favour. And when it lobbies to expand access to assisted dying, few have the resources to push back. (Read More)