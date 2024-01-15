How Gut Bacteria Connect to Parkinson’s Disease

(Knowable Magazine) – Roughly a million people in the United States (and roughly 10 million people worldwide) live with Parkinson’s disease, a potent neurological disorder that progressively kills neurons in the brain. As it does so, it can trigger a host of crippling symptoms, from violent tremors to excruciating muscle cramps, terrifying nightmares and constant brain fog. While medical treatments can alleviate some of these effects, researchers still don’t know exactly what causes the disease to occur in the first place.

A growing number of studies, however, are suggesting that it may be tied to an unlikely culprit: bacteria living inside our guts.