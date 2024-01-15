COVID’s Cold Cousins

(Science) – This upcoming search for OC43’s roots is part of a flurry of research, since COVID-19 erupted globally 4 years ago this month, on it and the three other coronaviruses that cause common colds. Long ignored except by a tiny scientific community, these pathogens with clunky, alphanumeric names—NL63, 229E, and HKU1 are the other three—are now getting their due. Some groups are reexamining how the viruses leapt from animals to people, in part to understand how SARS-CoV-2, COVID-19’s cause, may have emerged. Studying the four may also illuminate whether other coronaviruses discovered in wild and domesticated animals pose a threat to humanity. And some scientists are exploring how immune responses to these four overlap and interact with the response to SARS-CoV-2. (Read More)