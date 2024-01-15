Fertility Problems Linked to Increased Risk of Autism

(Big Think) – Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental disorder characterized primarily by problems with communication and social interactions. According to recent figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the disorder affects an estimated one in 36 children. The incidence of autism was believed to have increased dramatically since the 1990s, but this apparent increase is more likely due to greater awareness of the condition and changes in how it is diagnosed. Despite any increased awareness, the exact causes of autism remain unclear.

However, growing evidence suggests that specific environmental and genetic factors play a role. A large population-based study recently published in the open-access journal JAMA Network Open shows that children born to parents with fertility problems have a slightly higher risk of autism.