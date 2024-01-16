Cloned Rhesus Monkey Created to Speed Medical Research

(BBC) – Chinese researchers have cloned the first rhesus monkey, a species which is widely used in medical research because its physiology is similar to humans. They say they could speed up drug testing, as genetically identical animals give like-for-like results, providing greater certainty in trials. Previous attempts to clone a rhesus have either not led to births or the offspring have died a few hours later.

One animal welfare group has said it is “deeply concerned” by the development. (Read More)