Cord Blood Banking Sounds Like a Good Idea–Until You Realize What It Costs Babies

(STAT News) – Unfortunately, early cord clamping, essential for successful cord-blood banking, can do genuine harm to newborn babies in the name of protecting their health.

Yes, stem cells collected from the baby’s blood have remarkable healing and regenerative powers. They can turn into many other types of cells and help treat diseases from anemia to cancer. But research, including my own, shows that these same properties are even more important to the newborn baby in transitioning to life outside the womb. Instead of saving them for a potential future emergency, babies will benefit more from using them immediately. (Read More)