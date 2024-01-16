The Year of ‘Does This Serve Us’ and the Rejection of Reification

(Tech Crunch) – Here’s the main takeaway from the rise of social media that we should carry with us into the advent of the age of AI: Just because something is easier or more convenient doesn’t make it preferable — or even desirable.

LLM-based so-called “AI” has already infiltrated our lives in ways that will likely prove impossible to wind back, even if we wanted to do such a thing, but that doesn’t mean we have to indulge in the escalation some see as inevitable, wherein we relentlessly rip out human equivalents of some of the gigs that AI is already good at, or shows promise in, to make way for the necessary “forward march of progress.” (Read More)