Doctor’s Group Offers Free Measles Vaccines in Philadelphia to Fight Outbreak

(ABC News) – A group of doctors in Philadelphia is offering free measles vaccines on the heels of an outbreak in the city. There have been eight confirmed cases of the disease since late December, all among unvaccinated people, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

The first case occurred among a child who was admitted to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in December. At least three other unvaccinated children were exposed at the hospital and contracted measles, according to the city’s Department of Public Health. (Read More)