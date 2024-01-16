Blood Donations Have Fallen to Catastrophic Levels. Experts Say Young People Need to Step Up.
January 16, 2024
(NBC News) – The need for blood is urgent. Over the holidays, the Red Cross had 7,000 fewer units of blood available than were needed by hospitals, said Dr. Eric Gehrie, the executive medical director of the American Red Cross. The organization speculated it would need about 8,000 additional donations every week in January to ensure that hospitals are fully supplied, he added. (Read More)