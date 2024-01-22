A New Edition of Neuroethics Is Now Available

January 22, 2024

Neuroethics (vol. 16, no. 3, 2023) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “The Ethics of Human Brain Organoid Transplantation in Animals” by Masanori Kataoka, et al
  • “Addiction and Volitional Abilities: Stakeholders’ Understandings and their Ethical and Practical Implications” by Marianne Rochette, et al.
  • “Why Won’t You Listen To Me? Predictive Neurotechnology and Epistemic Authority” by
    Alessio Tacca and Frederic Gilbert

 

 

