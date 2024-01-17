How to Guarantee the Safety of Autonomous Vehicles

(Quanta) – Their work involves guaranteeing the results of the machine-learning algorithms that are used to inform autonomous vehicles. At a high level, many autonomous vehicles have two components: a perceptual system and a control system. The perception system tells you, for instance, how far your car is from the center of the lane, or what direction a plane is heading in and what its angle is with respect to the horizon. The system operates by feeding raw data from cameras and other sensory tools to machine learning algorithms based on neural networks, which re-create the environment outside the vehicle. (Read More)