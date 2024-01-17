A New Non-Invasive Test Could Help Predict the Quality of Embryo Used for IVF
(STAT News) – The new method developed by Su and her colleagues seeks to assess embryo quality by looking at pieces of genetic material called extracellular RNA (exRNA) left behind in the liquid that embryos are grown in. Their findings were published last week in Cell Genomics. With this non-invasive approach, Su hopes that one day couples receiving assisted reproductive technology will have better outcomes. (Read More)