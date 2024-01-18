Could Long Covid’s Signs of Immune Dysregulation in the Blood Lead to a Diagnostic Test?
(STAT News) – Long Covid has long eluded scientists looking for its cause. Not knowing what triggers its persistent and distressing symptoms makes the condition challenging to treat; it’s hard to even say definitively who has it. New research published Thursday in Science has identified proteins present in the blood of people with long Covid that could point the way to a much-needed diagnostic test and possibly to future therapeutic targets. (Read More)