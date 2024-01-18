How Copyright Lawsuits Could Kill OpenAI

(Vox) – So which is it? Advocates of technological innovation would say that AI technology is full of promise and we’d better not stifle that while it’s in the early days of development. Media companies would say that even exciting technology companies need to pay when they use copyrighted content, and if we give AI a free pass, journalism as we know it could eventually cease to exist.

The consensus of casual observers and legal experts alike is that this New York Times lawsuit is a big deal. Not only does the Times appear to have a solid case, but OpenAI has a lot to lose — perhaps its very existence.