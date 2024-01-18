Kids of Color Get Worse Health Care Across the Board in the U.S., Research Finds

(NPR) – Imagine your child has broken a bone. You head to the emergency department, but the doctors won’t prescribe painkillers. This scenario is one that children of color in the U.S. are more likely to face than their white peers, according to new findings published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.

Researchers reviewed dozens of recent studies looking at the quality of care children receive across a wide spectrum of pediatric specialties. The inequities are widespread, says Nia Heard-Garris, a researcher at Northwestern University and a pediatrician at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago, who oversaw the review. (Read More)