Fingertip Oxygen Sensors Can Fail on Dark Skin — Now a Physician Is Suing
January 18, 2024
(Nature) – A physician in California is pursuing a lawsuit against 12 companies over their continued sale of devices that researchers say inaccurately measure blood-oxygen levels in people of colour. Studies — some decades old — have established that the devices, called pulse oximeters, can overestimate the amount of oxygen in the blood of people with dark skin, which could lead health professionals to delay or decide against treatment. (Read More)