AI Gadgets Will Be Hot in 2024. You Don’t Need One

(Washington Post via MSN) – For the past decade, tech companies have chased a dream: Invent a gadget to replace the smartphone. That’s why companies have created computers for your face and wrist, talking speakers for your living room and virtual reality goggles. And while lots of people love Apple Watches, Alexa speakers or Meta Quest VR headsets, none of those have yet shoved aside the smartphone as the center of your digital life.

But the dream lives on. The 2024 twist will be gadgets designed to make the most of artificial intelligence technologies like ChatGPT. (Read More)