In This Oklahoma Town, Most Everyone Knows Someone Who’s Been Sued by the Hospital
January 19, 2024
(KFF Health News) – But with some 100 million people in the U.S. burdened by health care debt, medical collection cases still clog courtrooms across the country, researchers have found. In places like McAlester, a hospital’s debt collection machine can hum away quietly for years, helped along by powerful people in town. An effort to limit hospital lawsuits failed in the Oklahoma Legislature in 2021. (Read More)