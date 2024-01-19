WHO Releases AI Ethics and Governance Guidance for Large Multi-Modal Models
January 19, 2024
(World Health Organization) – The World Health Organization (WHO) is releasing new guidance on the ethics and governance of large multi-modal models (LMMs) – a type of fast growing generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology with applications across health care.
The guidance outlines over 40 recommendations for consideration by governments, technology companies, and health care providers to ensure the appropriate use of LMMs to promote and protect the health of populations. (Read More)