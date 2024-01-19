Apple to Sell Some Watches Without Blood Oxygen Feature After US Court Ruling

January 19, 2024

An Apple Watch Series 5

(Reuters) – Apple said on Wednesday it would remove a blood oxygen monitoring feature from two flagship Apple Watch models in the U.S. as the iPhone maker fights a legal battle over patents on the technology behind the feature. The legal fight could take a year to resolve, and analysts had expected Apple would strike the feature, which is marketed for fitness uses, rather than pull devices from sale in one of its biggest markets. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Biotech, highlights, Informed Consent, News

Ad